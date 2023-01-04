The Nationals designated Alexy for assignment Wednesday.
Claimed off waivers from the Rangers on Dec. 13, Alexy lasted less than a month on Washington's 40-man roster before ceding his spot to newly signed first baseman/designated hitter Dominic Smith. Assuming he passes through the waiver wire this time around without being scooped up by another organization, the 24-year-old right-hander should still get the opportunity to attend big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee while attempting to stake his claim to a back-end rotation spot for the rebuilding Nationals.