Cole (1-2) allowed four runs on four hits and one walk across five innings in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins. He struck out five.

Cole opened the contest with three scoreless innings, but a solo home run from Derek Dietrich in the fourth and a three-run shot by Giancarlo Stanton in the fifth sunk him to a loss. He threw 65 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced seven groundball outs. Cole looked promising in his first start of the season, but in two subsequent outings this month he has yielded nine earned runs over 10 innings. He should be bumped from the rotation next time through if Max Scherzer (neck) and Stephen Strasburg (elbow) don't show any lingering effects from recent issues.