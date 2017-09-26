Nationals' A.J. Cole: Allows one run in win over Phillies
Cole (3-5) threw 5.2 innings of one-run ball to earn the win Monday against the Phillies, allowing six hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
Cole worked out of a couple of jams in this one and was only scored upon via a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth. He labored a bit and was removed with 101 pitches under his belt, just one out shy of a quality start. Cole still earned the win and has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in five of the last six starts. He will take an improving 4.10 ERA into his final start of the regular season Saturday against the Pirates.
