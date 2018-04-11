Cole allowed two runs on three hits and two walks across 5.1 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Braves. He struck out five.

It was a solid bounce-back effort from Cole, who allowed 10 runs through 3.2 innings to the same Braves lineup last week. It looked like the 26-year-old was headed for another disastrous outing after allowing a homer to Ozzie Albies on the third pitch of the game, but Cole settled in from there and retired 10 of the next 11 batters he faced before serving up another solo homer in the fourth frame (this one to Kurt Suzuki). Cole was sharp aside from the pair of solo shots, though his solid effort still may not be enough to keep him in the big-league rotation, as Jeremy Hellickson is close to being fully stretched out. If Cole is given another start, he would likely matchup against the Mets on Monday.