Nationals' A.J. Cole: Bounces back in second start
Cole allowed two runs on three hits and two walks across 5.1 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Braves. He struck out five.
It was a solid bounce-back effort from Cole, who allowed 10 runs through 3.2 innings to the same Braves lineup last week. It looked like the 26-year-old was headed for another disastrous outing after allowing a homer to Ozzie Albies on the third pitch of the game, but Cole settled in from there and retired 10 of the next 11 batters he faced before serving up another solo homer in the fourth frame (this one to Kurt Suzuki). Cole was sharp aside from the pair of solo shots, though his solid effort still may not be enough to keep him in the big-league rotation, as Jeremy Hellickson is close to being fully stretched out. If Cole is given another start, he would likely matchup against the Mets on Monday.
More News
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Shelled for 10 earned runs in loss•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Will take hill Tuesday•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Control deserts him Friday•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Opens season in rotation•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Fans six in Sunday's start•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Will make Opening Day roster•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...