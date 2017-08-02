Cole will be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and take the mound for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Coming off a Sunday doubleheader and without the services of Stephen Strasburg (elbow), the Nationals were in need of a spot starter for Wednesday's series finale against the Marlins. They'll give the ball to Cole, who has made a previous spot start for the club earlier this season and currently holds a pedestrian 5.66 ERA with Triple-A Syracuse. The 25-year-old will likely be summoned back to the minors following Wednesday's contest.