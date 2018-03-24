Cole gave up three runs on five hits and five walks over four innings while striking out three in Friday's split-squad game against the Astros.

In a spring battle of the Coles, A.J. was thoroughly out-pitched by Gerrit. The Nats right-hander was named the fifth starter earlier in the day, giving him some fantasy intrigue as an endgame option in NL-only and deep mixed formats, but his career numbers -- 4.52 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 92:42 K:BB in 99.2 big-league innings -- suggest Cole could only be a placeholder until late-spring signing Jeremy Hellickson is stretched out and ready to take on that role.