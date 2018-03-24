Nationals' A.J. Cole: Controls deserts him Friday
Cole gave up three runs on five hits and five walks over four innings while striking out three in Friday's split-squad game against the Astros.
In a spring battle of the Coles, A.J. was thoroughly out-pitched by Gerrit. The Nats right-hander was named the fifth starter earlier in the day, giving him some fantasy intrigue as an endgame option in NL-only and deep mixed formats, but his career numbers -- 4.52 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 92:42 K:BB in 99.2 big-league innings -- suggest Cole could only be a place-holder until late spring signing Jeremy Hellickson is stretched out and ready to take on that role.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?