Cole appears to be the most likely candidate to be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to make a spot start for the Nationals' game Wednesday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

As a result of the team's doubleheader Sunday with the Rockies, the Nationals will need to use six starters in a five-day span, and since Stephen Strasburg (elbow) isn't eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list until Thursday, the team will have a one-time opening in the rotation this week. Cole retains a spot on the 40-man roster and hasn't pitched for Syracuse since July 26, which would leave him plenty rested if he indeed receives the spot start Wednesday. Cole previously made a spot start for the Nationals back on May 6 against the Phillies, giving up one run on six hits and four walks over six innings.

