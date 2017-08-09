Nationals' A.J. Cole: Dealing with lat strain
Cole felt his lat tighten up during Tuesday's start, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports. "For the most part everything felt good," Cole said after the game. "In my fifth inning, I struggled getting over my front side a little bit, so my balls didn't have the sharpness they had in the first four innings."
The issue doesn't appear to be a serious one, but if Stephen Strasburg (elbow) isn't ready to rejoin the rotation this weekend, the Nats can ill afford to have Cole sidelined as well. He's considered day-to-day for now but will be reevaluated Wednesday.
