Cole felt his lat tighten up during Tuesday's start, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports. "For the most part everything felt good," Cole said after the game. "In my fifth inning, I struggled getting over my front side a little bit, so my balls didn't have the sharpness they had in the first four innings."

The issue doesn't appear to be a serious one, but if Stephen Strasburg (elbow) isn't ready to rejoin the rotation this weekend, the Nats can ill afford to have Cole sidelined as well. He's considered day-to-day for now but will be reevaluated Wednesday.