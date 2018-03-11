Cole won't start Monday's game against the Tigers due to an illness, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

At this point in time, it's unknown when Cole will return to the mound, but more information should be known in the near future. Edwin Jackson will start in his place for Monday's outing versus Detroit. To this point, Cole has pitched two Grapefruit League games, during which he's allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings.