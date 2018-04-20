Cole was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

In a corresponding move, Washington selected the contract of Carlos Torres from Triple-A Syracuse. Over four appearances with the Nationals this season, Cole allowed 15 earned runs off 16 hits and six walks in 10.1 innings split between the rotation and bullpen. The 26-year-old will be exposed to waivers in the coming days. If unclaimed, he will report to Syracuse and remain organizational depth for Washington.