Nationals' A.J. Cole: Fans six in Sunday's start
Cole allowed one run on two hits and a walk over four innings while striking out six in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
A Jose Martinez solo shot in the fourth inning was the only blemish on Cole's performance. The right-hander seems to have all but locked up the Nats' fifth starter job to begin the season, putting together an impressive 13:2 K:BB in nine innings this spring.
