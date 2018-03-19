Cole allowed one run on two hits and a walk over four innings while striking out six in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

A Jose Martinez solo shot in the fourth inning was the only blemish on Cole's performance. The right-hander seems to have all but locked up the Nats' fifth starter job to begin the season, putting together an impressive 13:2 K:BB in nine innings this spring.

