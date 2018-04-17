Nationals' A.J. Cole: Gets win in relief Monday
Cole was credited with his first win of the season in Monday's 8-6 victory over the Mets despite allowing two runs on two hits and a walk in one inning of relief. He struck out one.
The right-hander was bumped to the bullpen when the Nats added Jeremy Hellickson to the roster, and while Cole's first relief appearance of the season wasn't exactly a rousing success, he was in the right place at the right time to benefit from the team's six-run rally in the top of the eighth inning. He does have 10 strikeouts in 10 innings so far in 2018, but he's also served up five homers and walked six batters, saddling him with an ugly 12.60 ERA and 2.10 WHIP.
More News
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Not starting Monday's game•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Bounces back in second start•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Shelled for 10 earned runs in loss•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Will take hill Tuesday•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Control deserts him Friday•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Opens season in rotation•
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...