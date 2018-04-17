Cole was credited with his first win of the season in Monday's 8-6 victory over the Mets despite allowing two runs on two hits and a walk in one inning of relief. He struck out one.

The right-hander was bumped to the bullpen when the Nats added Jeremy Hellickson to the roster, and while Cole's first relief appearance of the season wasn't exactly a rousing success, he was in the right place at the right time to benefit from the team's six-run rally in the top of the eighth inning. He does have 10 strikeouts in 10 innings so far in 2018, but he's also served up five homers and walked six batters, saddling him with an ugly 12.60 ERA and 2.10 WHIP.