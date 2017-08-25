Nationals' A.J. Cole: Headed up to big club
Cole was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start Friday's game against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
As planned, Cole will head up to the Show to start Friday's contest. He's started four games for the Nationals this season, but hasn't looked particularly sharp. Over said games, he's struggled to retire the opposition and has allowed 13 runs over 22 innings, which has given him a 5.32 ERA and 1.59 WHIP for the year. In a corresponding move, Pedro Severino was optioned to Syracuse.
