Nationals' A.J. Cole: Holds inside track for spot in rotation
Manager Dave Martinez said that Cole has the "upper hand" in the battle for fifth spot in the Nationals' rotation, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Martinez also stated that it's an open competition at this point but if Cole plays to his abilities, he should be the favorite to win the job. At this point, he's likely competing with Eric Fedde (forearm) and Edwin Jackson. In 2017, he posted a 3.81 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 44:27 K:BB over 52 innings.
More News
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Stop paying the position premium
Chris Towers is done paying extra for middle infield position scarcity. Here's why.
-
Should you believe in Merrifield?
Whit Merrifield caught Fantasy Baseball owners by surprise last year, so the default response...
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...