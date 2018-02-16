Manager Dave Martinez said that Cole has the "upper hand" in the battle for fifth spot in the Nationals' rotation, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Martinez also stated that it's an open competition at this point but if Cole plays to his abilities, he should be the favorite to win the job. At this point, he's likely competing with Eric Fedde (forearm) and Edwin Jackson. In 2017, he posted a 3.81 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 44:27 K:BB over 52 innings.