Cole (1-4) allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out eight across six innings to take the loss Friday against the Mets.

Cole allowed a run in the first inning before shutting down the Mets over the next five frames, but due to a lack of run support, he was saddled with his fourth loss of the season. After getting hit hard in his first two outings of the month, he's now fired consecutive quality starts to lower his ERA from 5.63 to 4.50, but it should be noted that he was called up to make this start 12 days after his last appearance with the Nationals. His next start has yet to be determined.