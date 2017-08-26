Nationals' A.J. Cole: Holds Mets to one run in Friday loss
Cole (1-4) allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out eight across six innings to take the loss Friday against the Mets.
Cole allowed a run in the first inning before shutting down the Mets over the next five frames, but due to a lack of run support, he was saddled with his fourth loss of the season. After getting hit hard in his first two outings of the month, he's now fired consecutive quality starts to lower his ERA from 5.63 to 4.50, but it should be noted that he was called up to make this start 12 days after his last appearance with the Nationals. His next start has yet to be determined.
More News
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Headed up to big club•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Will start Friday against Mets•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Tosses quality start against Giants•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Starting Game 1 of doubleheader•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Dealing with lat strain•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...