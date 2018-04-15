Cole won't start Monday's game against the Mets, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Cole's next turn in the rotation would have been scheduled to be Monday. However, the Nationals are going to send Jeremy Hellickson to the mound for the first time this season in lieu of Cole. It remains to be seen if Cole will rejoin Washington's rotation, although more information regarding the situation should come after Monday's outing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories