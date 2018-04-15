Nationals' A.J. Cole: Not starting Monday's game
Cole won't start Monday's game against the Mets, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Cole's next turn in the rotation would have been scheduled to be Monday. However, the Nationals are going to send Jeremy Hellickson to the mound for the first time this season in lieu of Cole. It remains to be seen if Cole will rejoin Washington's rotation, although more information regarding the situation should come after Monday's outing.
