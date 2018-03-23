Cole will start the 2018 campaign as the Nationals' fifth starter, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

With Jeremy Hellickson still stretching out after agreeing to a deal with the Nationals last weekend, and Erick Fedde optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, Cole will earn a spot at the back-end of the rotation. Over 52 innings with the club last year, Cole logged a 3.81 ERA and 1.50 WHIP and a 44:27 K:BB. It remains to be seen whether Cole will transition to a long-relief role once Hellickson is fully operational, but that may depend on his play over the first couple weeks of the year.

