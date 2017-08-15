Play

A.J. Cole was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

While it isn't confirmed, the move appears to be to make a spot for when Stephen Strasburg returns from his stint on the disabled list Saturday. Cole is one game removed from a lat strain, a quality start where he allowed three runs in six innings but lost the game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast