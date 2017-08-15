Nationals' A.J. Cole: Sent down to Triple-A
A.J. Cole was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
While it isn't confirmed, the move appears to be to make a spot for when Stephen Strasburg returns from his stint on the disabled list Saturday. Cole is one game removed from a lat strain, a quality start where he allowed three runs in six innings but lost the game.
More News
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Tosses quality start against Giants•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Starting Game 1 of doubleheader•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Dealing with lat strain•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Allows four runs in loss to Marlins•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Will make next start Tuesday•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Takes loss in spot start•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...