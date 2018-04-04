Cole (0-1) allowed 10 runs on 10 hits and three walks while taking the loss in Tuesday's start against the Braves. He struck out four.

Cole was victimized early and often in this one, allowing eight total runs over the first two innings, including a three-run home run in each. He threw 65 percent of his pitches for strikes, but he simply failed to keep the Braves lineup off balance and finished with one of the ugliest pitching lines you could see all year. Cole is still yet to prove he can compete at this level, which could force the organization to consider other options for his scheduled turn against this same Atlanta outfit on Monday.