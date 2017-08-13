Cole (lat) will start the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Cole was diagnosed with a lat strain coming out of his last start Tuesday against the Marlins, but the injury wasn't considered serious and the Nationals didn't have to push him back in the rotation as a result. While Cole will take the hill Sunday, it may not be long before he heads back to Triple-A Syracuse. Stephen Strasburg (elbow) will make a rehab start for High-A Potomac on Monday and could be activated from the disabled list thereafter, at which point the right-hander would likely take over Cole's turn in the rotation.