Nationals' A.J. Cole: Starting Game 1 of doubleheader
Cole (lat) will start the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Cole was diagnosed with a lat strain coming out of his last start Tuesday against the Marlins, but the injury wasn't considered serious and the Nationals didn't have to push him back in the rotation as a result. While Cole will take the hill Sunday, it may not be long before he heads back to Triple-A Syracuse. Stephen Strasburg (elbow) will make a rehab start for High-A Potomac on Monday and could be activated from the disabled list thereafter, at which point the right-hander would likely take over Cole's turn in the rotation.
More News
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Dealing with lat strain•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Allows four runs in loss to Marlins•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Will make next start Tuesday•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Takes loss in spot start•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Officially called up•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Confirmed as Wednesday starter•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...