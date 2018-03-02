Cole gave up two hits and a walk while striking out three over two shutout innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.

Although rumors of the Nats' interest in Jake Arrieta have started swirling again, Cole remains the favorite for the fifth starter job among the options in camp, and he did nothing to jeopardize his spot in his spring debut. The 26-year-old hasn't had much success in either the majors or at Triple-A over the last two seasons, posting a 4.95 ERA and 188:71 K:BB in 218 innings at Syracuse and a 4.38 ERA and 83:41 K:BB in 90.1 innings with Washington, but regular starts being backed by a high-powered offense like the Nats would still give him some fantasy value in deeper formats.