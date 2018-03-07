Play

Cole allowed three runs on five hits over three innings while striking out four in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Facing a starting lineup of mainly Houston regulars, Cole gave up a solo home run to Marwin Gonzalez in the first inning and a two-run single to Josh Reddick in the third before departing. The right-hander is still the front-runner for the Nats' fifth starter job, and his 7:1 K:BB through five spring innings is impressive, but another outing or two like this could push the front office to consider alternatives.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories