Nationals' A.J. Cole: Stumbles in Tuesday's outing
Cole allowed three runs on five hits over three innings while striking out four in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
Facing a starting lineup of mainly Houston regulars, Cole gave up a solo home run to Marwin Gonzalez in the first inning and a two-run single to Josh Reddick in the third before departing. The right-hander is still the front-runner for the Nats' fifth starter job, and his 7:1 K:BB through five spring innings is impressive, but another outing or two like this could push the front office to consider alternatives.
