Cole (1-1) allowed five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five batters over five innings during Wednesday's loss to Miami.

This was Cole's first start since May 6, and after posting a disappointing 5.66 ERA with Triple-A Syracuse, his struggles against Miami shouldn't be shocking. This was projected to be a spot start for Cole, and after his underwhelming showing Wednesday, he remains off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings. After all, Cole projects to return to the minors in short order.