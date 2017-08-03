Cole (1-1) allowed five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five batters over five innings during Wednesday's loss to Miami.

This was Cole's first start since May 6, and after posting a disappointing 5.66 ERA with Triple-A Syracuse, his struggles against Miami shouldn't be shocking. This was projected to be a spot start for Cole, and after his underwhelming showing Wednesday, he remains off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings. After all, Cole projects to return to the minors in short order.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast