Nationals' A.J. Cole: Taking mound Sunday
Cole (illness) has been cleared to start the Nationals' Grapefruit League game Sunday against the Cardinals, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
A stomach bug resulted in Cole missing his third outing of the spring March 11, but the right-hander has since recovered from the illness and should be ready to work deeper into Sunday's start than he had in his previous two turns. At this point in camp, Cole looks to be behind Erick Fedde in their competition for the No. 5 spot in the rotation, which now includes veteran Jeremy Hellickson, who inked a minor-league deal with Washington on Friday.
More News
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Tosses side session Monday•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Dealing with sickness•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Stumbles in Tuesday's outing•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Strikes out three in first spring start•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Holds inside track for spot in rotation•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Allows one run in win over Phillies•
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...