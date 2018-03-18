Cole (illness) has been cleared to start the Nationals' Grapefruit League game Sunday against the Cardinals, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

A stomach bug resulted in Cole missing his third outing of the spring March 11, but the right-hander has since recovered from the illness and should be ready to work deeper into Sunday's start than he had in his previous two turns. At this point in camp, Cole looks to be behind Erick Fedde in their competition for the No. 5 spot in the rotation, which now includes veteran Jeremy Hellickson, who inked a minor-league deal with Washington on Friday.