Nationals' A.J. Cole: Tosses quality start against Giants
Cole (1-3) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings during Sunday's loss to the Giants. He struck out six and was stuck with the loss.
Cole struck out the side in the first inning but allowed three hits and two walks during the Giants' three-run second inning. He settled down after that and was able to piece together a quality start on a day in which the Nationals could ill afford a short start in the first tilt of their Sunday doubleheader. With Stephen Strasburg (elbow) likely returning to the disabled list shortly, Cole could soon find himself optioned back to Triple-A Syracuse.
