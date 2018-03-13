Nationals' A.J. Cole: Tosses side session Monday
Cole (illness) is feeling better after throwing a side session Monday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Cole was originally slated to start Monday's spring contest, but a stomach bug sidelined him. It seems like everything is back in order on that front, so the Nationals will re-insert him back into the rotation. No word has come forth as to when he'll actually pitch again, however.
