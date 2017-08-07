Nationals' A.J. Cole: Will make next start Tuesday
Cole will remain in the Nationals' rotation this week and make his next start Tuesday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
While the Nationals will get Max Scherzer (neck) back for the series opener Monday, Stephen Strasburg (elbow) won't be cleared to pitch during the four-game set in Washington, allowing Cole to make a second turn through the rotation. Cole was roughed up by this same Marlins squad in Miami during his last outing Aug. 2, surrendering five runs on six hits and four walks over five innings. Even with a strong lineup behind him, Cole still makes for a risky lineup option in weekly leagues.
