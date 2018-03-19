Nationals' A.J. Cole: Will make Opening Day roster
Cole is a lock to make the Nationals' Opening Day roster, either as a fifth starter or a long reliever, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Cole is battling Erick Fedde and Jeremy Hellickson for the team's fifth starter job. He's out of options, so if he loses the competition Washington will have to move him to the bullpen or risk losing him. The 26-year-old righty has a career 4.51 ERA with a 4.99 xFIP in 99.2 major-league innings, so his fantasy impact will be limited regardless of what role he ends up in.
