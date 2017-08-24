Cole will be recalled for a spot start against the Mets on Friday, The Washington Post's Chelsea Janes reports.

With Max Scherzer (neck) needing a few more days, the Nationals will turn to Cole for the series opener. During four starts with the team this year, Cole has accumulated a 5.32 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 22 innings. In his most recent outing with Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, the right-hander allowed four earned runs off seven hits and four walks, while striking out eight in four innings.