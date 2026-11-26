Puk (elbow/shoulder) signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Puk will have the opportunity to make an additional $2.5 million via incentives. The 31-year-old lefty spent the first few months of the 2026 campaign finishing up his rehab from Tommy John surgery before suffering a shoulder injury in the minors that ended his season before it even began. It's unclear where he stands in his recovery, but once he's fully healthy, he figures to be the frontrunner for saves in a Washington bullpen that doesn't feature many proven arms.