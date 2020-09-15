Barrett was recalled by the Nationals on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The 32-year-old will be making his season debut when he next gets into a game. He made three appearances for the Nationals late last season, his first big-league innings since 2015 after missing the intervening years while recovering from Tommy John surgery and a fractured forearm. Tanner Rainey (forearm) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Nationals' Aaron Barrett: Sent to minors•
-
Nationals' Aaron Barrett: Had healthy offseason•
-
Nationals' Aaron Barrett: Callup official•
-
Nationals' Aaron Barrett: Resurfaces in majors•
-
Nationals' Aaron Barrett: Makes first appearance since 2015•
-
Nationals' Aaron Barrett: Throws at extended spring training Tuesday•