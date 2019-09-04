The Nationals officially selected Barrett's contract from Double-A Harrisburg on Wednesday.

As anticipated, Barrett will make his long-awaited return to the big leagues after having last pitched for the Nationals in 2015. The right-hander was sidelined for the entire 2016 campaign following Tommy John surgery and didn't pitch in 2017 after fracturing his right arm. The 31-year-old appears to have since bounced back from the devastating injuries, as he posted a 2.75 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 62:16 K:BB across 52.1 innings at Double-A this season.

