Barrett experienced right triceps soreness during his appearance in Friday's game against the Marlins and could be placed on the 10-day injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Manager Dave Martinez noted Monday that Barrett is feeling better, but if he fails to make more notable progress in the next day or two, a trip to the IL will grow likelier for the right-hander. Arm injuries are nothing new for Barrett, who missed the majority of the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery and a fractured forearm.