Barrett heads into spring training healthy, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander made his return to the mound last summer after missing almost three entire seasons due to Tommy John surgery and then a fractured forearm, so making it through the winter in one piece was no sure thing. Barrett posted good numbers at Double-A in 2019 but fought his control during a September callup to the majors, so while his comeback is an inspiring story, he still has plenty to prove in camp if he's going to secure a low-leverage spot in the Nats bullpen.

