Barrett (arm) was able to throw a few pitches off a mound last week, and he's hoping to pitch in a minor-league game by the summer, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander hasn't thrown a competitive pitch since 2015, undergoing Tommy John surgery that September then having his forearm snap just above the elbow the following July during his rehab. It would be a minor miracle if Barrett is able to pitch in the majors again, but he's beginning to take some tentative steps towards resuming his career.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories