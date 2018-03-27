Barrett (arm) was able to throw a few pitches off a mound last week, and he's hoping to pitch in a minor-league game by the summer, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander hasn't thrown a competitive pitch since 2015, undergoing Tommy John surgery that September then having his forearm snap just above the elbow the following July during his rehab. It would be a minor miracle if Barrett is able to pitch in the majors again, but he's beginning to take some tentative steps towards resuming his career.