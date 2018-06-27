Barrett (elbow) debuted with short-season Auburn on June 15, working around two hits and a walk and striking out three batters as part of a scoreless inning.

The outing marked Barrett's first appearance in affiliated ball since Aug. 5, 2015, when he was still a member of the Nationals' active roster. Barrett was diagnosed with a sprained elbow a day after that game that ultimately required Tommy John surgery, then cracked his humerus bone in July 2016 when he was struck by a line drive while facing live hitters. After having two plates and 16 screws inserted into his elbow to address the latter injury, Barrett is finally ready to resume his career after a two-year rehab process. He hasn't pitched since that initial appearance for the short-season club, but it's expected that he'll gradually increase the frequency of his outings and work his way up the minor-league ladder again.