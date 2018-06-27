Nationals' Aaron Barrett: Makes first appearance since 2015
Barrett (elbow) debuted with short-season Auburn on June 15, working around two hits and a walk and striking out three batters as part of a scoreless inning.
The outing marked Barrett's first appearance in affiliated ball since Aug. 5, 2015, when he was still a member of the Nationals' active roster. Barrett was diagnosed with a sprained elbow a day after that game that ultimately required Tommy John surgery, then cracked his humerus bone in July 2016 when he was struck by a line drive while facing live hitters. After having two plates and 16 screws inserted into his elbow to address the latter injury, Barrett is finally ready to resume his career after a two-year rehab process. He hasn't pitched since that initial appearance for the short-season club, but it's expected that he'll gradually increase the frequency of his outings and work his way up the minor-league ladder again.
More News
-
Nationals' Aaron Barrett: Throws at extended spring training Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Aaron Barrett: Hoping to return to game action this summer•
-
Nationals' Aaron Barrett: Set to resume throwing in July•
-
Nationals' Aaron Barrett: Joins Nationals on minors deal•
-
Aaron Barrett: Elects free agency•
-
Nationals' Aaron Barrett: Placed on waivers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...