Barrett was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right triceps strain Monday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Barrett made a relief appearance Friday, and he experienced right triceps soreness during that outing. He'll be placed on the injured list as a result, and he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season with just under a week remaining. Right-hander Paolo Espino's contract was selected in a corresponding move.