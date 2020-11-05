Barrett (triceps) re-signed Thursday with the Nationals on a minor-league contract, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Barrett's deal includes an invitation to big-league spring training. The 32-year-old once looked to be a promising bullpen piece for the Nationals while he rose through the system after being drafted in 2010, but multiple arm injuries kept him on the shelf for much of the last half of the past decade. He made two appearances out of the Washington bullpen during the 2020 campaign before being shut down in late September with a right triceps strain and later removed from the 40-man roster. The Nationals' decision to re-sign him at least suggests that Barrett is expected to be fully healthy for the spring.