Nationals' Aaron Barrett: Resurfaces in majors
Barrett had his contract selected from Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Barrett last appeared in the majors back in 2015, posting a 4.60 ERA with 35 punchouts over 29.1 innings. He'll get another shot with the big-league club after finishing with a 2.75 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with a 62:16 K:BB over 52.1 frames with the Senators this year.
