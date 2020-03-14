Nationals' Aaron Barrett: Sent to minors
Barrett was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Barrett had an uphill battle toward claiming a spot in the major-league bullpen during spring training, and he failed to generate much production with a 7.50 ERA and 3:3 K:BB over six innings. The 32-year-old was fully healthy during the offseason and was effective in the minors last year, and he could play a low-leverage role in the Nationals' bullpen at some point in 2020 if injuries arise.
