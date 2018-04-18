Nationals' Aaron Barrett: Throws at extended spring training Tuesday
Barrett (elbow) threw at extended spring training Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The headliner of the extended spring game was Daniel Murphy's presence, but it turns out Barrett was the pitcher throwing to him. Barrett wasn't expected to begin throwing in game situations until the spring, so this is a nice surprise. He still projects to miss another month or so, however.
