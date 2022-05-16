Sanchez (hand) is listed as the Nationals' starting pitcher for Monday's series opener in Miami.
During his most recent start May 11 against the Mets, Sanchez dealt with what manager Dave Martinez called a bone bruise on his non-throwing hand. Fortunately for Sanchez, the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that affects him in his field, so he'll stay on turn in the rotation for his fifth start with Washington. Through his first four outings, Sanchez has posted a 7.58 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 19 innings.
More News
-
Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Picks up win, suffers bone bruise•
-
Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Surrenders seven runs•
-
Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Registers first win•
-
Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Remaining in rotation•
-
Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Takes loss against Giants•
-
Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Called up for Saturday's start•