Sanchez won't start against the Rockies as scheduled Friday since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The contest will be made up via a twin bill Saturday, with Sanchez likely to be on the mound for one of those games. Joan Adon was Saturday's regularly-scheduled pitcher and should start the other contest.
