Manager Dave Martinez said Sanchez suffered a "little bone bruise" on his left hand during Wednesday's start against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. The right-hander (2-2) earned the win after allowing three runs on six hits with one strikeout and zero walks over 5.1 innings.

The 29-year-old was struck by a 113-mph comebacker during the sixth inning to end his evening, but he's expected to make his next turn through the rotation Monday in Miami. Sanchez surrendered three runs during the opening frame but otherwise kept New York off the board. He threw 51 of his 76 pitches for strikes and tied his season low with one strikeout.