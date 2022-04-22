Sanchez is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Washington has an open spot in the rotation Saturday due to a postponement and doubleheader earlier this week, and Sanchez will join the club after missing out on the Opening Day roster. It's unclear whether the right-hander will fill that rotation spot, but he's likely to pitch Saturday in some capacity. The 29-year-old has made three starts at the Triple-A level this year and has a 3.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB over 15 innings.