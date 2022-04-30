Sanchez (1-1) got the win during Friday's 14-4 victory over the Giants, allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts in five innings.

Manager Dave Martinez opted to give Sanchez a second turn through the rotation, and the 29-year-old responded with a quality performance in a big win. Most of the damage came on a Jason Vosler two-run home run in the second and Sanchez exited with the score at a narrow 5-3 before Washington exploded in the later innings. Sanchez may have showed enough to receive another start that would most likely come against Colorado next week.