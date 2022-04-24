Sanchez will remain in the Nationals' starting rotation after giving up four runs over 4.1 innings during his season debut Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The veteran right-hander pitched well for four innings Saturday before faltering in the fifth and will receive at least one more start for the Nationals, which should come next weekend in San Francisco. Josh Rogers will be available out of the bullpen as a result of Sanchez sticking in the rotation.