Sanchez took the loss after allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings Monday against the Marlins.

Sanchez was spotted an early 1-0 lead after Washington pushed across a run in the first inning, but the right-hander surrendered four runs in the bottom of the second, as six straight batters would reach after retiring the first hitter of the frame. Sanchez has yet to work six full innings over five starts in 2022, with his longest outing lasting 5.1 innings his last time out against the Mets.