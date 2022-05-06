Sanchez (1-2) allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rockies.

Sanchez was handed an early two-run lead, though he coughed that up quickly by giving up a three-run homer in the second inning. He also allowed three of the first four batters he faced to reach base in the fifth inning, all of which eventually came around to score. Sanchez has now allowed at least three earned runs in each of his three starts while failing to work more than five frames on any occasion. He owns an 8.56 ERA with a 9:3 K:BB across 13.2 innings on the season.